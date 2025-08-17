Marco Rubio Has A Very Awkward Moment During Interview About Putin

Things took an awkward turn for Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his "Meet the Press" interview with Kristen Welker on Sunday when the host played a 2022 clip of him saying, 'you can't cut deals with guys,' referring to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whom he called a liar just three years ago. But that was, of course, before Rubio joined the Trump administration. Trump did want a ceasefire deal to result from the summit, but the US President's failed meeting's only positive note was for the Russian leader, who dog-walked Trump during the summit.

"Mr. Secretary, I want to play something you said," Welker said. "About President Putin. This was right after the invasion in March of 2022. Take a look."

Rubio had to sit there while she played the clip.

"This guy (Putin) lies habitually," Rubio said at the time. "He's never kept a deal. He lies all the time, and I don't know why, but he plays us like a like a violin in the West because the West wants to believe that you can cut a deal with everybody."

"You can't cut a deal with guys like this," he added.

Welker then asked Rubio if, given what he said in 2022, he could expect Putin to keep his word. "As you just said, he's a liar," Welker told Rubio.

"Well, that's the point," Rubio insisted. "That's why the deal has to have enforceable mechanisms in it. That's why the deal has to have things like security guarantees. That's the point I was making a few minutes ago when you were asking me about looking someone in the eye. What's important here is actions, not words, not paper document."

But Trump isn't scrutinizing known liar, Vladimir Putin over his word. What we saw Friday was the opposite of that. And then on 'Face the Nation,' Rubio said that Russia will have to "get something" as part of a peace deal with Ukraine. Welker also noted that Trump and JD Vance demeaned Zelenskyy in the White House, and yet, a red carpet was rolled out for Putin.

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."