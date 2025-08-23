Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1965 (in the United Kingdom), Dr. Who And The Daleks brought Who action to the silver screen. The feature starred Peter Cushing as the Time Lord from Gallifrey. By one of those marvelous,wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey coincidences, on the same day in 2014, 49 years later, audiences were introduced to the twelfth regeneration of Doctor Who, this time being played by Peter Capaldi in the airing of the season opener, "Deep Breath."

Mock Paper Scissors: Some Fries With Your Stupid?

Left Jabs: Epstein: The Gift that Keeps On Giving.

The Brad Blog: Thank You For Your Attention to This Matter.

Attention space nerds! NASA's Hubble telescope watches supernova explosion.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com