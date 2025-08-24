Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1975, Queen began recording their operatic masterpiece, “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales. Mercury, May, and Taylor sang their parts for 10-12 hours a day over a three-week period, resulting in 180 separate overdubs. This is also became my family's unofficial traveling anthem: when it comes on the radio, everybody sings!

Mike the Mad Biologist: There Must Be Consequences to Lying and Bearing False Witness.

Governing: Local Governments Could Be Flying Blind as Federal Data Disappears.

The Committee to Protect Journalists: CPJ files declaration in support of detained journalist Mario Guevara.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Newly Identified Dinosaur Grew a Giant Back Sail Just to Have Sex.

