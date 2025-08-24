Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?" -- Freddy Mercury.
By driftglassAugust 24, 2025

On this day in 1975, Queen began recording their operatic masterpiece, “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales. Mercury, May, and Taylor sang their parts for 10-12 hours a day over a three-week period, resulting in 180 separate overdubs. This is also became my family's unofficial traveling anthem: when it comes on the radio, everybody sings!

Mike the Mad Biologist: There Must Be Consequences to Lying and Bearing False Witness.

Governing: Local Governments Could Be Flying Blind as Federal Data Disappears.

The Committee to Protect Journalists: CPJ files declaration in support of detained journalist Mario Guevara.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Newly Identified Dinosaur Grew a Giant Back Sail Just to Have Sex.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

