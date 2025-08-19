Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day, a statistically odd abundance of Star Trek anniversary/birthday goodness.

Jonathan Frakes/"Will (and Thomas) Riker" and veteran Star Trek director was born this day in 1952. Diana Muldaur (born 1938) played Dr. Pulaski during Star Trek: TNG's second season, AND had previously appeared in two episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series ("Return to Tomorrow" and "Is There in Truth No Beauty?"), playing two different characters who also held the title of "Doctor." The late, great William Marshall/"Dr. Richard Daystrom", born this day 1924. And the man who kicked it all off, the late Gene Roddenberry -- the "Great Bird of the Galaxy" -- was born this day in 1921. Also for some reason "The Cage," the original unaired Star Trek pilot, was first broadcast in the UK on BBC2 on this day, 1992.

Paul Krugman: AI Is Power-Hungry, And consumers are paying the price.

Washington Monthly: The Lies Behind Trump’s D.C. Troop Surge.

emptywheel: Trump Confesses that the United States Is a Client of Russia.

Attention space nerds! Titan darkens Saturn in rare shadow transit on Aug. 19: Here's how to see it.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

