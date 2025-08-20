Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1988 Steve Winwood went to No.1 on the US album chart with his fifth solo album 'Roll With It'. The title cut also topped the US singles charts.

First Draft: Putin Pantsed President Pennywise.

Defector: David Brooks: Wearing A Mets Hat Might Just Save Our Democracy.

Dame Magazine: Can We Shroom Our Way Out of Depression?

Attention space nerds! NASA Roman Core Survey Will Trace Cosmic Expansion Over Time.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com