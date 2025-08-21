Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1981 the seminal monster movie of a generation -- An American Werewolf In London -- enjoyed its big screen debut. Written and directed by John Landis, the film starred David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Joe Belcher, and others.

The Smirking Chimp: Trump’s Desperate, Anti-Democratic Quest to Retain Power.

Taegan Goddard's Political Wire: Eric Adams Advisor Tried to Pay Off Reporter.

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: 'Nancy Mace battles nonexistent 'transgender mice research' after Trump's false claim' & other Wed/Thur news briefs.

Attention spacetime nerds! From infinite past to future: Simulation tracks complete journey of gravitational wave through black hole spacetime.

