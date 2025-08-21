Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I saw a werewolf drinkin' a piña colada at Trader Vic's. And his hair was perfect." -- Warren Zevon.
By driftglassAugust 21, 2025

On this day in 1981 the seminal monster movie of a generation -- An American Werewolf In London -- enjoyed its big screen debut. Written and directed by John Landis, the film starred David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Joe Belcher, and others.

The Smirking Chimp: Trump’s Desperate, Anti-Democratic Quest to Retain Power.

Taegan Goddard's Political Wire: Eric Adams Advisor Tried to Pay Off Reporter.

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: 'Nancy Mace battles nonexistent 'transgender mice research' after Trump's false claim' & other Wed/Thur news briefs.

Attention spacetime nerds! From infinite past to future: Simulation tracks complete journey of gravitational wave through black hole spacetime.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

