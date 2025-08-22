AW. Failed Business Won't Open Stores In CA. Boo Effing Hoo

Failed Republican candidate, TV host and now Bed Bath & Beyond executive chairman Marcus Lemonis whined about Governor Newsom on Newsmax, proving Newsom's social media posts are having a major impact on the MAGA cult.

Trying to become relevant again, Marcus Lemonis attacked Newsom after the governor's social media trolling of Trump became national news. Lemonis claimed he would never build a new store in California because of his policies, writing, "This decision isn’t about politics — it’s about reality. California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, and risky environments for businesses in America."

California is the 4th largest economy in the world. If Lemonis doesn't want to participate in that, who cares?

Newsom rightly fired back, humiliating Lemonis, and at the same time hoping the once great chain could be be revived.

After their bankruptcy and closure of every store, like most Americans, we thought Bed, Bath & Beyond no longer existed.



We wish them well in their efforts to become relevant again as they try to open a 2nd store. https://t.co/jJt6i5icEx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

Lemonis then joined Newsmax today to try and make another comeback.

Host Robb Schmitt made me laugh when he said Newsom tries to take credit for everything great in California. Has he ever listened to two minutes of a Trump media hit?

LEMONIS: I think if we had a more of a red leaning philosophy around deregulating businesses and taking away -- it's a great place to live.

California is a tremendous place to live and BB&B didn't go out of business because of California's regulations.

"Red leaning" is a giveaway that he is a failed Republican politician.

LEMONIS: At some point, you know, I’d love to see Gavin Newsom out of office. I’d love to see a more responsible, balanced approach to how we manage businesses in there, and if you want companies to invest, you’re gonna need to incentivize them to do so.”

Thankfully, California hates red leaning policies and their leaders. The state has an incredible economy that could care less about the fee fees of Marcus Lemonis or any other wingnut dissing it.

(By the way, I did watch The Profit years ago and I had found it entertaining.)

It won't help Marcus or Trump to run to Newsmax and whine like babies.

Leave it to Kevin McCarthy to try and make it a thing. They can't counter Newsom's expert trolling of Trump and his thugs so they're inventing something else.