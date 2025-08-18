Russian Opposition Leader Compares Trump To Neville Chamberlain

Fox let another one slip this week after Trump's disastrous capitulation to Putin in Alaska. First we had Fox field reporter Jacqui Heinrich accidentally telling the truth immediately following Trump kissing Putin's butt and admitting he allowed Putin to "steamroll" him, and now they allowed Russian-British political activist, journalist, author, filmmaker, and former political prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza on the air to compare Trump to Neville Chamberlain, and to just completely rip every aspect of that national embarrassment that took place over the weekend.

Host Griff Jenkins looked like he just swallowed a huge turd before the interview was over and you could tell he was desperate to change the subject the more Kara-Murza attacked Trump and Putin.

Here's most of the exchange, which I'm sure will have some ketchup being thrown against the wall at the White House if Orange Julius happened to watch it:

JENKINS: Let's bring in Russian opposition politician and former political prisoner in Russia, Vladimir Kara-Murza. Mr. Kara-Murza, thank you for being here.

You're so suited to speak to really what is transpiring right now. I want to get your reaction to where we are.

KARA-MURZA: Thank you so much, great for having me back on, on, on the program.

Well, in a sense, Vladimir Putin got his biggest gift even before he set his foot on Alaskan soil last Friday. The very fact of the invitation was a gigantic prize for him.

Look, we're talking about somebody who is an illegitimate usurper who has stayed in power in brazen violation of any constitutional term limits. That is a fact that, by the way, has been legally recognized by lawmakers across Europe in these past two years as members of both of the European Parliament and the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe passed formal resolutions of non-recognition of Putin's presidency because this is not a legitimate head of state. He's a dictator and a usurper.

Vladimir Putin is also an indicted war criminal with an active arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for war crimes committed by Putin's army during the invasion of Ukraine.

By the way, this is the reason for the location of the meeting in Alaska because Vladimir Putin is paranoid to fly over the airspace of any country that is a participant in the Rome Statute, that is subject to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

He's paranoid of his plane being down and him being transferred over to The Hague, to the dock to stand trial where he should be, like former Soviet dictator Slobodan Milosevic, hence Alaska, because this is just a short 60 mile flyover across the Bering Strait, as you know directly from Russia into the United States.

And it was mind boggling to see these images that you're just showing to your viewers right now with, you know, the President of the United States hosting an illegitimate usurper and an indicted war criminal, giving him literally a red carpet treatment on American soil.

This is the biggest gift Putin could ever have hoped for without even conceding an inch.

JENKINS: But you know, Vladimir, President Trump has made it very clear that he wants to stop, to stop the killing. He wants the fighting to end.

The spokeswoman for the State Department, Tammy Bruce talked about this a little bit, saying that one, only someone like Donald Trump can get these two to get to a resolution and that they have to speak face to face in order to move towards a deal.

I want you to listen to this and get your reaction.

BRUCE: We'll recall the last administration didn't speak to Putin or the Russians for 3 years. The president understands that in order to get to peace, it has to be through diplomacy. That's his preference, and you can only do that when you meet with people and when you talk with them like individuals.

JENKINS: So your point is taken on what Putin may have gained by literally just being brought to Alaska, but what about the fact that it will take this face to face meeting to get ultimately to a peace deal?

KARA-MURZA: Well, look, I'm sure Neville Chamberlain also had the best of intentions when he went into Munich to meet with Adolf Hitler in September 1938 and then signed away a part of Czechoslovakia, the Sudetenland region to him without so much as asking the Czechoslovaks, and, you know, I'm sure everyone remembers those iconic archival footage, images of, you know, Mr. Chamberlain waving that piece of paper after arriving from Munich saying this is peace for our time.

We know how that one worked out.

I think one of the clearest lessons from history is that you can never achieve peace, by rewarding an aggressor, and this is exactly who Vladimir Putin is.

And it isn't the question of talking or not talking. It's the question of how you talk.

It's the question of whether you talk from a position of strength and principle, like for example, Ronald Reagan did with Mikhail Gorbachev back in Reykjavik in 1986, or if you just hand an aggressor this amazing PR stunt, this amazing propaganda gift without him even giving an inch in return.

There was not a single, there was not a single gesture of goodwill on Putin's part before he went in into Alaska. He did not release a single Ukrainian civilian captive. He did not return a single Ukrainian child abducted to Russia.

He did not release a single Russian political prisoner who is jailed because of their opposition to the war in Ukraine. There's three Nobel Peace Prize laureates that asked for that before the meeting.

And in fact, as you know, Putin's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Alaska with a t-shirt saying USSR in it, and Russian state propagandists, the so-called journalists from Russian media, while they were flying on the way to Alaska, they were served chicken Kiev for dinner.

They couldn't have behaved in a more brazen fashion, and it's very clear why they feel entitled to do so.