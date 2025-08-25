Trump Insanity: 'I Saved The 2026 Olympics'

The man is delusional.
By John AmatoAugust 25, 2025

During Trump's dog-and-pony show-slash-signing ceremony, the doddering fool claimed he saved the 2026 Olympics in Los Angeles by sending in the National Guard to the city during a few ICE protests.

Trump's sending troops to the city was a dark day indeed. There was no need for troops in Los Angeles, except to stroke Trump's ego as a strongman leader. Trump is officially trying to make himself the governor of blue states by circumventing actual law enforcement and implementing the National Guard.

TRUMP: I mean, I see Pritzker saying, we don't want them.

In the meantime, a city is being shot to hell.

And they do that politically.

And they probably do want it.

If we didn't go to Los Angeles, you would literally have had to call off the Olympics.

It was so bad.

The LA protests were mild compared to others and was contained by local law enforcement. Trump has wanted to use the US military on US soil and US citizens for some time and used this to do so.

Stupid Pam Bondi stands there nodding in agreement.

The madness of wannabe king Trump is spiraling exponentially.

