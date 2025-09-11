Elizabeth Warren Says What Needs To Be Said After Kirk Shooting

Elizabeth Warren said some wise and thoughtful things yesterday after Charlie Kirk's shooting, so of course MAGA is furious at her.

"Violence is never the answer," she said. She said we can't be a nation that resorts to political violence. "Republicans say Democrats need to lower the temperature," a reporter said to her.

"Oh, please," she said, clearly disgusted. "Right. Why don't you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he has posted, and every ugly word. He is the leader of this nation, and I think that when he's posting things like he did a few days ago, showing an entire city on fire, and a reference to helicopters, in effect, throwing people out of helicopters, and showing himself as some kind of big chest-beating threat, then I just don't want to hear it from Republicans."

She also pointed out that every time there's a shooting, Republicans say that it's "too soon" to talk about gun violence. Her response to Bill Cassidy saying Congress "can't change the heart of a man"?

"You can change whether they have a lethal weapon in their hands," she said. "And the likelihood of whether they will kill another person, or kill themselves, goes up if they have a lethal weapon." Americans support modest steps for gun safety, she said, but the politicians won't act on it.

She pointed out that saying "no violence" doesn't work if you don't back it up with actions. School shootings happen every day now, and she refuses to accept it as a fact of life.

She said Congress bending the knee to the gun industry makes it worse, because violence is what makes money for them.

"How can anybody feel safe today? I worry when I send my grandchildren off to school. Who doesn't? If you're alive and breathing in the United States, you understand that the risks have escalated."