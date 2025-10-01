Joy Behar Says She Doesn't Think U.S. Survives Trump

Joy Behar sparked a debate on The View yesterday after she predicted we wouldn't survive another three years of Trump’s administration. Via The Decider:

“If you guys think that we can survive another three-and-a-half years of this, I think you’re delusional,” she said. “Every day, there’s some nihilistic thing.” The hosts had just finished discussing President Trump’s recent appearance at Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth’s controversial military summit in which they railed against “woke” military service members as well as a deepfake video Trump shared of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, which the ladies of The View called “despicable” and racist. But Sara Haines was not pleased with Behar’s statement, to say the least.”It’s only Tuesday, Joy. Can we not start there?” she fired back. But Behar continued railing against Trump. “I hate to be Debbie Downer but every day this guy is undoing something that we value,” she said. “Everyday it’s a shock and awe here and I, for one. am skeptical that we will survive this.”

I might be crazy, but that little dog and pony show really cheered me up yesterday. If there was anything I got from it, it's how batshit crazy and WEAK Whiskey Pete is. Don't listen to the words, look at his insecure body language. (Also, thumbs up on war crimes!)

And Yambo? They had him drugged to the nines, probably because they couldn't trust him with delivering a coherent performance. Weak, weak, weak! He threatened blue cities with actual war, but I don't think those generals looked like they were willing to cooperate with his master plan. Here's the transcript if you want more of the details.

And then I saw a piece in the Bezos Post that said the Pentagon is leaking in a way they've never been seen before. HAHAHAHA