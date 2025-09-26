'Let's Have A Trial': Comey's Prosecutor Is About To Go Through Some Things

Former FBI Director James Comey responded after he was hit with two federal charges late Thursday, just days after Donald J. Trump ramped up pressure on his Justice Department to prosecute his political adversaries. Lindsey Halligan, with no prior prosecution experience and a background primarily in insurance defense, will prosecute Comey. Lisa Needham, writing for Aaron Rupar's Public Notice, notes that the details are scant, and that Halligan failing to secure a third charge might have something to do with it being "positively incoherent."

In contrast, Comey has a substantial background as a prosecutor, which is likely why he responded to the charges, saying he's not afraid.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way," he said. "We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either. My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent, so let’s have a trial.”

And Trump continues to inadvertently confess on social media, which only helps Comey's case in court. Keep talking, Donald. A trial should be interesting. And Comey's background in law enforcement won't fare well for Trump because, apparently, Trump doesn't know or care about the law. This will all blow up in Trump's face. Despite our feelings about James Comey, what Trump is doing is scandalous.

Lindsey is going to go through some things:

They have nothing.

Misrepresenting testimony and evidence to a grand jury to secure an indictment is a lot easier to do in that setting since there is no defense lawyer present to challenge it, but it is a pretty perilous road for Lindsey Halligan to go down right after her predecessor resigned. pic.twitter.com/nXvBhrCqk6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2025

Will Lindsey Halligan incinerate her bar license for the cult leader like so many others before her? We will know soon. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T00:42:02.412Z

Lindsey, hon, buckle up. It's going to be a bumpy ride. Bless your heart. But she can always fall back on being a finalist in the Miss Colorado pageant. She has options!