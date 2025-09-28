Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) cited claims that President Donald Trump had a "golden shower experience in Russia" to defend an unrelated indictment against former FBI Director James Comey.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Graham brought up a 2016 dossier that alleged Trump engaged with prostitutes in Russia. According to reports, however, Comey was indicted for false statements about an investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that had nothing to do with the dossier.

"I think it's a long time overdue to hold somebody accountable for Crossfire Hurricane, the most corrupt investigation in the history of the country, not just the FBI," Graham told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "But the idea he leaked classified information to create a narrative politically, you know, I think that's a strong case."

"But there's so much else," he continued. "Crossfire Hurricane was opened up in July 2016 along the premise that Donald Trump was an agent of Russia that had a golden shower experience in Russia."

"And September the 7th, a couple of months later in 2016, Comey received a memo from the intelligence community, an investigative lead suggesting that it was Hillary Clinton's campaign who signed off on the plan to link Trump to Russia to avoid her problems."