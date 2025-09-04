Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Allie Sherlock covers, I Will Survive. We have nothing but love for the survivors of Epstein Island, and nothing but contempt for those who —to this day— are doing them wrong. Our bloggers have thoughts.

Still We Rise listened to Epstein Maxwell survivors speak.

The Parnas Perspective covered the Epstein survivors press conference.

The Editorial Board opines "Only the DC press corps would mourn Trump’s death. Maybe."

The Psy of Life teaches us a new word: psychosocracy. Learn it, use it.

Bonus Track: If you've ever wanted to hear Pink Floyd on a harp guitar, Open Culture has you covered.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).