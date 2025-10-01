Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainOctober 1, 2025

Above, Eminem performs, Like Toy Soldiers. It seems like every day there's a new assault on our sensibilities, but boy howdy, what fresh hell was that yesterday?

404 Media reviews the unhinged speech from Pete Hegseth's Military Meet-Up.

Digby sez... that the WaPo is giving the game away.

Left Jabs get the last word on Charlie Kirk. Well, probably not.

99% Invisible Podcast does part 2 of their Constitution Breakdown.

Bonus Track: Jason Salmon reviews the news of last week.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

