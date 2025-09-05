Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The great crack-up
September 5, 2025

Above, Peter Schilling perform, Major Tom. On this day in 1984 the Space Shuttle Discovery landed after its maiden voyage. One upon a time, kids, we did great things. We can again someday, maybe.

The DAM Digest: America Is Splintering: The Civil War Over Vaccines Has Begun.

For Such A Time As This explains why Christian Nationalists don't care about pedophilia.

Forsetti's Justice asks us, "What About Fuck Around And Find Out Don’t You Get?"

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants talks about moral cowardice.

Bonus Track: Open Culture reminds us of the old days when all hell was breaking loose.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

