Rosie O'Donnell Nails It: Fires Back At Trump

Trump can't revoke her citizenship OR use her as a distraction from Epstein. Period.
Credit: Compilation via screen capture/Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardSeptember 5, 2025

Donald J. Trump took his angry little fingers to Truth Social, the platform he created to bash his successor daily after getting banned on social media, to threaten to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship. Of course, Trump doesn't have the power to revoke someone's citizenship simply because they criticized him, but it's 2025, so who knows what's going on in his hamster-powered brain. This is at least the second time he's made a similar threat to the comedian and actress.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship,” Trump said in a Wednesday post."She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Embarrassingly, the official account of the White House posted Trump's unconstitutional threat to revoke a critic's citizenship.

O’Donnell responded in a Wednesday Instagram post: “Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud,” she said, referring to the ruthless media mogul on HBO’s “Succession." “EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning, and your gold lamé throne is melting."

Trump used O'Donnell as a distraction, just like the F-35 flyover that interrupted Epstein survivors' press conference. We're used to Trump distracting from the administration's massive cover-up of the most notorious sex trafficking pedophile in U.S. history. Trump's name is likely all over those files. We already know he's in the files, but every other word must be 'Trump' for him, and his White House to go through cartwheels to avoid releasing them.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

