Trump's Quack CMS Admin Sides With Florida's Death Plan On Vaccines

Just like his boss, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., this dangerous clown has absolutely no business making public health policy.

Trump's quack Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made an appearance on Fox's The Story with Martha MacCallum this Wednesday, and was asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his dangerous crackpot surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo's latest move ending vaccine mandates in the state, and of course Oz was all-in with Florida Republicans' plan to kill as many of their own constituents as possible:

Dr. Mehmet Oz said there should “definitely not” be vaccine mandates — especially for children — and that American doctors should never “feel pressure” from the government to force vaccines on their patients. [...] “This is a decision that a physician and patient should be making together,” Dr. Oz said. “Parents love their kids more than anybody else could love that kid, so why not let the parents play an active role in this?” Dr. Oz — who was tapped by President Donald Trump to serve as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — added that some states have seen a rise in homeschooling due to parents “running from the healthcare system” and vaccine mandates. “[Doctors] shouldn’t feel pressure from the government to decide what to do with the vaccination schedule,” Dr. Oz continued. “They should do what is in the best interest of the person in front of them, the child, and what those parents desire. That is how the system is supposed to run.”

After citing supposedly low vaccination rates for COVID as a justification for his dangerous nonsense, Oz continued on his anti-vax diatribe.

“People like me, doctors, are not taking the vaccine, because it doesn’t really seem to make sense to a person if they’re young and healthy,” Dr. Oz told Fox News. “If you’re older — Medicare, by the way, pays for vaccines, so my agency will pay for your vaccine if you want it — but why would I force you or put pressure on you to do something you don’t think is in your best interest?”

You put pressure on people to get vaccinated to they don't spread disease and kill the vulnerable in our population, but apparently killing God knows how many Americans needlessly doesn't bother any of these evil excuses for human beings.