Another Wall St. Money Manager Is Charged With Sex Trafficking

We could fill up the pages if all we did was write about sex crimes, but since this is Virginia Guiffre Day today, I thought I'd bring yet another Wall St. money manager sex trafficker to your attention. Like Jeffrey Epstein, he had a personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, who helped him with the logistics, just like Ghislaine Maxell. She was arrested, too.Via the New York Daily News:

“Sex dungeon” financier Howard Rubin apparently doesn’t like it when he’s the one locked up, but his pleas didn’t persuade a Brooklyn federal judge who refused to release him on bond Monday.

The 70-year-old Wall Street multimillionaire is being held in the MDC Brooklyn jail after his sex trafficking arrest. His lawyers tried to make the case that he’s a devoted granddad who set up a ball pit for his young progeny in his living room, and would never use his wealth to flee the jurisdiction.

“He is a devoted and loving grandfather who goes above and beyond to create joy for his grandchildren. He dresses up in costumes — like characters from ‘Frozen’ — just to make them smile,” wrote his daughter Annalee Rubin, who submitted 15 photographs of Rubin with his grandchildren in her letter to the court.

“He even turned the living room in his home into a tumbling mat and ball pit play area so the kids would have a special gymlike space to enjoy.”

Prosecutors paint a distinctly different picture.

In his Midtown penthouse, prosecutors say, Rubin built a soundproof “dungeon” with a bondage cross where he’d chain up his victims. Federal prosecutors said his alleged actions during the yearslong scheme, which include beating and raping trafficked women, even after they fell unconscious or used their safe word, put a lie to any claim he’s devoted to his family.

And Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said Monday that prosecutors have no way of knowing how much money Rubin has squirreled away in Cayman Island accounts.