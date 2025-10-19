Dem Rep-Elect Reacts To Jebus Johnson's Condescension

As the gentle reader already knows, Speaker Jebus Johnson is unwilling to swear in Arizona's new Rep-Elect Adelita Grijalva because he knows she would be the deciding vote on releasing the Epstein files but he doesn't have the testicular fortitude to stand up to the Orange Pedo in the White House. Thus, Grijalva has been hanging in political limbo for the past few weeks, even though her election has been certified.

To add insult to injury, JJ is being a condescending prick about it:

During an interview on Fox News, Johnson made a few remarks that Grijalva found "offensive." "Bless her heart," Johnson said. "She's a Representative-elect. She doesn't know how things work around here." Grijalva responded to Johnson's statement on CNN's "OutFront." "How offensive and how patronizing," Grijalva told Burnett. "Really? I do know that two members of Congress were sworn in on a pro forma session. We've had several since I've been elected. And yesterday my race was certified. So, that's how things work. Your job as Speaker is to swear people in, whether you politically align with them or not, whether they're going to sign a discharge petition that you want out or not. Your job is to swear me in."

It sure seems to me that Grijalva is a fast learner and will soon be giving lessons to JJ, if he is around long enough.