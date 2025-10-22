FAFO! Oklahoma Won't Get SNAP Funding For November

Oklahoma is a very red state, voting overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. In fact, over 66% of Oklahoma voters supported Donald Trump's hate-filled agenda, his promise to cut waste and fraud and his overall awfulness.

WELP, they are getting exactly what they voted for, kiddos. And the ones that are going to suffer are the poor, the elderly and the kids.

KOCO News is reporting that due to the Republican Federal Government Shutdown, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services will not receive funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the month of November.

The Department of Agriculture has notified states that the federal funding will end on November 1st. This means that all SNAP benefits may be suspended for needy Oklahoma residents when funding dries up. It is not clear if retroactive benefits will be paid when the Republican Federal Government Shutdown ends.

SNAP is "the nation's largest anti-hunger program, as approximately 42 million people nationwide receive SNAP benefits." Almost 700,000 Oklahoma residents rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. Food banks cannot absorb the need that is coming in a matter of days and the situation will turn dire very quickly.

Oklahoma DHS is advising SNAP recipients to "plan ahead and carefully budget". Um, I am pretty sure that people on SNAP already do that. But hey, how hard is it to budget $0 a month?

FAFO.