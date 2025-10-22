FAFO! Oklahoma Won't Get SNAP Funding For November

They are getting what they voted for.
FAFO! Oklahoma Won't Get SNAP Funding For November
Credit: Bluegal via BingAI
By Red PainterOctober 22, 2025

Oklahoma is a very red state, voting overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. In fact, over 66% of Oklahoma voters supported Donald Trump's hate-filled agenda, his promise to cut waste and fraud and his overall awfulness.

WELP, they are getting exactly what they voted for, kiddos. And the ones that are going to suffer are the poor, the elderly and the kids.

KOCO News is reporting that due to the Republican Federal Government Shutdown, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services will not receive funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the month of November.

The Department of Agriculture has notified states that the federal funding will end on November 1st. This means that all SNAP benefits may be suspended for needy Oklahoma residents when funding dries up. It is not clear if retroactive benefits will be paid when the Republican Federal Government Shutdown ends.

SNAP is "the nation's largest anti-hunger program, as approximately 42 million people nationwide receive SNAP benefits." Almost 700,000 Oklahoma residents rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. Food banks cannot absorb the need that is coming in a matter of days and the situation will turn dire very quickly.

Oklahoma DHS is advising SNAP recipients to "plan ahead and carefully budget". Um, I am pretty sure that people on SNAP already do that. But hey, how hard is it to budget $0 a month?

FAFO.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon