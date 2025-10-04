FBI Agent Fired After Refusing To Perp Walk Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey was hit with two federal charges, just days after Donald J. Trump ramped up pressure on his Justice Department to prosecute his political adversaries. They wanted to perp-walk him, apparently to further demean Comey despite the charges appearing baseless. And the prosecutor is way out of her league. An FBI agent was relieved of duty for declining to arrange a perp walk.

Reuters reports:

Comey was charged on September 25 with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, in a dramatic escalation of President Donald Trump's retribution campaign against his political enemies.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on personnel matters.

Reuters could not immediately determine how or when senior FBI officials wanted to stage bringing Comey into the bureau's Washington field office. Only a summons to appear in court was issued in the case, and not an arrest warrant. However, defendants will often report to an FBI field office for booking after a court summons is issued.

Comey, who has denied wrongdoing, is due to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on Thursday.

...

Trump fired Comey in 2017, early in his first term in office. He has since regularly assailed Comey's handling of the FBI investigation that detailed contacts between Russians and Trump's 2016 campaign.

Trump has threatened to imprison his political rivals since he first ran for president in 2015, but the move against Comey marks the first time his administration has succeeded in securing a grand jury indictment against one of them.