Gavin Newsom Taunt's Trump’s Biggest Kneelers—Literally

The only reason Trump can get away with his lawlessness is because pipsqueak Johnson and his GOP caucus in Congress has wholly abdicated its oversight role. Gavin Newsom is, thankfully, not just acting like this is normal, but mocking them for this pathetic and dangerous treason:

Newsom is promising to send a “very pragmatic gift” to some very specific drawers-sniffing, morally-doddering Americans who still worship the dementia-soaked, deity of incapacity at 1600 PA Avenue. In a not-so-sweet token of his indignation for those so often bending the knee they’ve torn miniscus, Newsom came up with a cheeky “f*k you,” wrapped in merchandise packaging. Knee Pads! Newsom laid it out in his tweet to those special, ever-ambitious cads from podunk towns and lazy strip malls who go to DC once they’ve distinguished themselves as possessing a Montezuma’s-Revenge morality worthy of MAGA. What Newsom's doing is sending one message, and sending it loud and clear: 'If you’re going to kneel for this malodorous sod, we’re gonna tell everyone you’re on your knees.'

