Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks From Trump Defends ACA Subsidies

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green told CNN that her constituents are calling in droves and telling her health care will be unaffordable if they allow the enhanced ACA tax credits to expire.

This is a big break for the QAnon Klan Mom to make from the Speaker Johnson's MAGA House and Trump. Marge is obviously taking a huge amount of flak from her children and constituents over Trump tariff inflation and rising health care costs for her to break this way.

The fact that she's gone on the evil CNN is quite telling.

MARGE: And cost of living is so high now. Many of my constituents, many of my friends, and even my own children are finding health insurance to be extremely unaffordable and something that they are having to go without. So I think this is an incredibly important issue. I think it is a crisis. I don't think it's something to wear political party team jerseys on. I think it's something that we have to address and fix.

Rep. Greene even admitted how the cost of living has skyrocketed under Trump.

That's another check in her broken clock box.

BLITZER: What are you hearing from your constituents right now, and do you have any regrets about voting for that short-term continuing resolution, that spending bill? GREENE: Thank you for that question. Number one, I am a Republican, and I support the president. I was very vocal about I didn't wanna vote for a CR. I want to pass our appropriations. That's our constitutional duty, and I wanna bring that taxpayer dollars back to my district. I work hard on that, so that was important to me, but I support the president, and I voted for the CR.



Number two, what am I hearing from my constituents? It's great. We track all the calls that come into my office.



About 60% of the calls coming in right now are calls of support and saying, yes, health insurance is a crisis. They're telling us stories about how they're already paying $2,000 a month with $10,000 deductibles. I'm getting phone calls from people that are saying if the ACA tax credits expire, they aren't gonna be able to have health insurance. They're going to have to drop it, but I'm hearing from people on both sides, people already on the ACA and people that are already getting crushed by high health insurance premiums.

Marge and all Republicans constantly attack the Affordable Care Act, but the cost of health insurance did go down under President Obama, as well as limiting bankruptcies and out-of-pocket expenses while also giving people free preventive care.

For the last 10 years, Trump and Republicans have claimed they have a healthcare plan, but it's always nowhere to be found.

Trump continually bragged they would release a healthcare plan back in his first term. Where is it? Maybe it's hiding with the supposed 17 trillion dollars we have from the tariffs.

We owe a debt to the late Sen. John McCain for foiling Trump's attempt to destroy health care entirely.

Americans understand that the Republicans aren't the party for healthcare but are actively pursuing to destroy it.

.