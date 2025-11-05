GOP Lawmaker Bravely Ducks Questions About Healthcare Subsidies

On Sunday, the Milwaukee-based news talk program UpFront interviewed Rep Drunken Van Orden, who is desperate for any coverage and airtime he can get while he's trying to save his butt in next year's election.

After a few minutes of DVO purposely trying to confuse health care coverage with health care provision, DVO even went so far as to blame the Democrats and the shutdown for a health care system in Western Wisconsin closing down and women having to go to Minnesota to give birth to their children. He must have had a blackout all the times people said that this would happen if they passed the OBBB, of which DVO is so proud of getting passed.

Then they asked DVO about Marjorie Taylor Greene and her criticism of her fellow Republicans for refusing to act on the Obamacare subsidies. You can just see DVO shut down and put up a wall when asked about this:

UPFRONT: Congressman, what do you make of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, obviously a Republican, a member of your party, attacking Republicans, as she says, for not addressing rising health care costs? VAN ORDEN: You know what? Marjorie and I are very cordial together. We disagree on several different things. UPFRONT: Is this one of them? VAN ORDEN: Listen, Marjorie and I are friends, and we disagree on a lot of different policy issues. UPFRONT: And so, the attacks that she's making on Republican leaders for not addressing rising health care costs, what do you make of that? VAN ORDEN: That's Marjorie's opinion. UPFRONT: Democrats are criticizing House Republicans for not being in session for the entire shutdown. Here we are, day 33. Is that a fair criticism? VAN ORDEN: No. Over a month ago, we passed a clean CR. The House Republicans over a month ago passed a clean CR, sent it over to the Senate, and for the first time in American history, a opposition party voted down a clean CR. This is the first time this has ever happened. And remember, gentlemen, this is the same CR that these Senate Republicans voted for 13 times. The difference now is that Schumer is worried about his job.

Normally, DVO is second only to Nancy Mace for being an attention whore. For him to get him to clam up like this is symptomatic of how much trouble his in at the polls. He also knows that if the Democrats win in 2026, he's not going to be able to lord it over senate pages, drink 24/7 in his office, or just be an asshole in general.

You might say that DVO is finally getting scared straight.