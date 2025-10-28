Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Off-Balance
By TengrainOctober 28, 2025

Above, Madness performs, One Step Beyond. Everything seems off-kilter, amirite?

The Fucking News says "CNN chief does to network’s journalistic integrity what Trump did to East Wing’s structural integrity."

Hullabaloo says everyone is 12 now.

For Such A Time As This explains Divine Providence and why the White Christian Nationalists are so keen on it.

Pluralistic goes to Shake Shack and gives us several warnings.

Bonus Track: Sluggish reviews the new Dracula movie from... Romanian director Radu Jude.

On This Day In History: 1886 Statue of Liberty is dedicated by President Grover Cleveland and is celebrated with the first confetti (ticker tape) parade in New York City!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon