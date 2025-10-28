Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Madness performs, One Step Beyond. Everything seems off-kilter, amirite?

The Fucking News says "CNN chief does to network’s journalistic integrity what Trump did to East Wing’s structural integrity."

Hullabaloo says everyone is 12 now.

For Such A Time As This explains Divine Providence and why the White Christian Nationalists are so keen on it.

Pluralistic goes to Shake Shack and gives us several warnings.

Bonus Track: Sluggish reviews the new Dracula movie from... Romanian director Radu Jude.

On This Day In History: 1886 Statue of Liberty is dedicated by President Grover Cleveland and is celebrated with the first confetti (ticker tape) parade in New York City!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).