Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Mysterious and Ookie
By TengrainOctober 30, 2025

Above, Lady Gaga performs, The Dead Dance. We're jumping the gun for The Day of The Dead because: reasons.

The Psy of Life is trying to do a body count.

Lawyers, Guns & Money tells us the central reason the GOP has shut down the gubmint.

Show Me Progress gets right to the debate of the Senate's Nuc-u-lar option to end the filibuster, as seen by the common clay of the American people.

Hackwhackers is shocked! Shocked!

Bonus Track: Halloween is coming folks, so today our Bonus Track is Atomic Robot recalls Bigfoot Sightings on the Outskirts of Los Angeles!

Happy Birthday: Driftglass and Ivanka, which seems like proof that Astrology cannot be real.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

