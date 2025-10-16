Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1961, Patsy Cline released her cover of the Willie Nelson-penned song, “Crazy.” Nelson wrote the song while living in Houston, working for Pappy Daily’s famed record company, D Records. Eventually, the song made its way to country star Hank Cochran, who passed it along to Cline. Her recording was an instant hit, peaking at No.2 on Billboard’s country chart and No.9 on the pop chart.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: A catastrophic legal, political, and institutional failure.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Do Not Speak Against The Regime.

The Field Negro: Almost there.

Attention space nerds! Strange 'puffy' alien world breaks every rule for how planets should behave. Naughty, bad planet!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com