Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I don't mind you thinking I'm stupid, but don't talk to me like I'm stupid." -- Harlan Ellison
By driftglassOctober 17, 2025

On this day in 1964, one of my friend Harlan Ellison's masterpieces -- "Demon With A Glass Hand" -- first aired on the Outer Limits. Here's the description from IMDB: "Days ago, Trent awoke with no memory of his past. Since then, sinister men have pursued him constantly. He manages to stay one step ahead of them by following the advice of his hand. Made of glass and apparently capable of speech, Trent's hand can answer many of his questions. But it cannot tell him who he is or why his enemies seek him until he finds all of its fingers. The only trouble is that they're in the hands of his enemies."

John Pavlovitz: Our Town’s PRIDE Festival Was a Beautiful, Joyful Celebration of Community. Then, The “Christians” Showed Up.

First Draft: The I Love Hitler Club.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants: What Happened.

Attention space nerds! That was a close one. Asteroid discovered only 2 days ago just flew by Earth closer than the moon.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon