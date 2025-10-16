REPORT: Trump Threatens CA With... Missiles?

In another sign of Trump's unconscionable militarized authoritarianism (also, yeah, Trump being upset with the No Kings protests), it's being reported that the White House will have Navy ships fire live ordnance over the I-5 freeway off the coast of Camp Pendleton during the Marine Corps’ 250th-anniversary celebration.

Medias Touch were the first to break this news.

The Trump administration is apparently finalizing plans for two days of events under the pretext of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Sources close to MeidasTouch describe the closure as part of a “vanity parade” that may involve Navy warships shooting live missiles into Camp Pendleton as a “show of force.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom is furious.

Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military.



via TNR:

“California always honors our Marines—but this isn’t the right way to go about it,” a Newsom spokesperson told the LA Times. “The White House should focus on paying their military, lowering grocery prices and honoring these soldiers for their service instead of pompous displays of power. The lack of coordination and communication from the federal government on this event—and the overall impact to our society and economy—is evident of the larger disarray that is the Trump Administration.”