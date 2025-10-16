REPORT: Trump Threatens CA With... Missiles?

There's no vanity in this bonkers military action.
By John AmatoOctober 16, 2025

In another sign of Trump's unconscionable militarized authoritarianism (also, yeah, Trump being upset with the No Kings protests), it's being reported that the White House will have Navy ships fire live ordnance over the I-5 freeway off the coast of Camp Pendleton during the Marine Corps’ 250th-anniversary celebration.

Medias Touch were the first to break this news.

The Trump administration is apparently finalizing plans for two days of events under the pretext of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Sources close to MeidasTouch describe the closure as part of a “vanity parade” that may involve Navy warships shooting live missiles into Camp Pendleton as a “show of force.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom is furious.

via TNR:
“California always honors our Marines—but this isn’t the right way to go about it,” a Newsom spokesperson told the LA Times. “The White House should focus on paying their military, lowering grocery prices and honoring these soldiers for their service instead of pompous displays of power. The lack of coordination and communication from the federal government on this event—and the overall impact to our society and economy—is evident of the larger disarray that is the Trump Administration.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon