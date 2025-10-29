'It's Pretty Clear': Trump Says He's 'Not Allowed To Run' For A Third Term

Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea that he knows he's prohibited from serving a third term. The Constitution's 22nd Amendment establishes a two-term limit on the presidency. Still, Sloppy Steve Bannon, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and others in MAGA World have suggested a third term for Dipshitler, even though America is currently suffering through a health and food crisis.

“It’s pretty clear, I’m not allowed to run” for a third term, Trump said, even though he has teased the idea himself.

"I have the best numbers for any president in many years, any president," Trump falsely claimed. "And I would say that if you read it, it’s pretty clear, I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad. But we have a lot of great people."

Trump's poll numbers have gone from bad to worse, despite what his hamster-powered brain is thinking. As Ellen noted, Trump's numbers are even lower than in his first term, which was the weakest in modern presidential history. But sure, his poll numbers are the best, according to the narcissistic man-baby president. Better than any president in history.

That aside, Democrats need to run with Trump admitting that another run for the presidency would be against the Constitution. He might say the opposite tomorrow, but he said it today, and it's on tape. So, MAGA, shut the fuck up about it, please, and thank you for your attention to this matter.