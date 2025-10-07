Trump Sets The Stage For Using The Insurrection Act

Yambo said Monday that he would consider invoking the Insurrection Act “if it was necessary,” particularly if the courts or state and local officials delay his plans to use the National Guard. Via NBC News:

"I’d do it if it was necessary. So far it hasn’t been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when he was asked under what conditions he would consider the rarely used 19th century law.

"If I had to enact it, I'd do that. If people were being killed and courts were holding us up or governors or mayors were holding us up, sure, I'd do that. I mean, I want to make sure that people aren't killed. We have to make sure that our cities are safe," he added.

The Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the president to mobilize the U.S. military to conduct civilian law enforcement activities under certain circumstances. It was last used during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Trump was speaking about his efforts to federalize troops and crack down on crime in Democratic-run cities.

Trump doubled down on his comments during a Newsmax interview that aired Monday night when asked if he would invoke the law.

"If we don’t have to use it, I wouldn’t use it," Trump said before adding, "If you take a look at what’s been going on in Portland, it’s been going on for a long time, and that’s insurrection. I mean, that’s pure insurrection."