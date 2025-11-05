Boston's Michelle Wu Re-Elected With 93.23% Of The Vote

How popular is Boston's mayor, Michelle Wu? So popular, no one else bothered to run against her. And it's not for nothing that she was recently included in New York magazine's The 25 Young(ish) Democrats to Watch (besides AOC and Mamdani) as Democrats rebuild the reputation of their party.

Source: CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was re-elected to a second term in office Tuesday, as she ran unopposed in the 2025 election.

Wu, a Democrat, was initially going to face Josh Kraft, a son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. But after the mayor beat him by more than 48 points in the preliminary election in September, Kraft dropped out.

With 100% of precincts reporting Wednesday, Wu earned 93.23% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the city. More than six percent went to write-in candidates.

The mayor made national headlines earlier this year for her frequent battles with President Trump and his administration over immigration and crime.

"This year against the backdrop of a federal administration's chaos and cruelty, we faced a choice," Wu said Tuesday night. "Cave to the pressure, backtrack and change course, or double down on the values that founded our nation. That's what's at stake. That is what this election was about here in Boston."