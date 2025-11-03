Democrats Should Sue CBS For Highly Editing Trump's 60 Minutes Interview

The Democratic Party should file suit against CBS' 60 Minutes for editing Trump's entire interview down from seventy minutes to roughly thirty and then aired the shortened version.

Chuck Schumer finally makes a valid point.

Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged 60 Minutes interview.



It will use the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 3, 2025

CBS/Paramount/Skydance Media or whatever the fuck they are now already set a precedent by paying the bronzed up idiot 16 million dollars over his frivolous whines about editing down a Kamala Harris interview that had no bearing on anything.

I see that CBS chose not to air this part. It probably explains much of what they did decide to air. — Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-11-03T01:37:58.041Z

$16,000,000 is a nothing-burger to these cowardly multi-billion dollar corporations who complied with Trump's extortion plot instead of taking an ethical stand.

Trump is reveling in his extortion and mocked CBS to Norah O'Donnell's face for paying up.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com