‘Enough Is Enough’: Rep Houlahan Calls Out Mike Johnson Shutdown BS

If Mike Johnson really wanted to re-open the government, he would work with Democrats toward a solution. But he’d rather make everyday Americans suffer with unaffordable health insurance prices, reduced or no food assistance and going without paychecks and government services.

It warms my heart to see Democrats confronting his BS, in public, probably when Johnson wasn’t expecting it.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) said she went to Johnson’s press conference Thursday because Republicans refuse to extend the health insurance subsidies that keep the Affordable Care Act health insurance affordable. Thanks to this Republican heartlessness, Americans are already getting notices of skyrocketing premiums.

Johnson seemed put out that Houlahan dared to show up and ask a question at his presser. “I’m asking you a question: If you’re ready to have a conversation with the other side?” she said. “You are the speaker for all of us, sir.” she added. “You have an obligation to call the leadership of both parties and bring us together and solve this problem together.”

It could not be more obvious that Johnson has no intention of doing that. Or at least not until his pedo-pal puppetmaster, Donald Trump, gives the go-ahead. It was impossible to hear Johnson’s full response but it was clear it was nothing like, “Let’s negotiate and re-open the government.” Instead, you could hear Johnson whining something about having previously met with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. As if one meeting absolved Johnson of the need for any more.

Meanwhile, a Capitol Police officer or security guard approached Houlahan and tried to escort her away. Apparently, asking tough but polite questions of the guy who is supposed to be the speaker of the House of Representatives is not to be tolerated. Fortunately, it seemed Houlihan was allowed to remain once she showed her Congressional pin.

Houlahan's motivation may have come from a working mother, sobbing at the prospect of losing SNAP benefits. “Enough is enough,” Houlahan posted on BlueSky after their meeting. “Republicans must end this shutdown, fully fund SNAP and protect the health care of every American.”

Only a phony Christian like Johnson or his MAGA BFFs could watch this mother talk about her struggles without feeling the same righteous resolve.

As a mother working multiple jobs to support her three kids, the threat of SNAP benefits going away pushed Nikki to reach out and speak up. — Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (@houlahan.house.gov) 2025-11-06T14:04:32.795Z