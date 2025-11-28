FBI Was Making Big Overtime In Scramble To Redact Epstein Files

Turns out the FBI mounted a costly overtime-fueled sprint to analyze the Epstein files as political pressure was building to release them—in a project dubbed the “Special Redaction Project." Via the Daily Beast:

President Donald Trump swept back into power on a promise to make public all FBI documents related to his late pedophile ex-friend Jeffrey Epstein, and put his Attorney General Pam Bondi in charge of overseeing the matter.

A conspiracy theory still thrives among some in Trump’s base that Epstein knew the names of other rich or powerful pedophiles.

Newly released internal emails show the FBI mounting a costly overtime-fueled sprint to analyze the Epstein files as political pressure grew to release them—in a project dubbed the “Special Redaction Project,” Bloomberg reports.

President Donald Trump swept back into power on a promise to make public all FBI documents related to his late pedophile ex-friend Jeffrey Epstein, and put his Attorney General Pam Bondi in charge of overseeing the matter.

[...] Correspondence obtained and detailed by Bloomberg’s FOIA Files lays out how FBI Director Kash Patel sent about 1,000 special agents to the bureau’s Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, for crash-course redaction training on the “Epstein Transparency Project,” also called the “Special Redaction Project.”