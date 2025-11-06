Fox Host Calls Brutality By ICE Agent 'Defensive Strikes'

Fox has never been known for their honesty or integrity. Even after being sued for hundreds of millions of dollars for flat out lying, they still cannot and/or will not tell the truth.

Latest case in point, Maria Bartiromo was talking to Tom "Take the money and run" Homan while video was running show an ICEtapo stormtrooper jacking up a civilian, punching him and smashing his face into the street and Barforama said this:

Even worse than protesting, you had attacks on ICE agents in Chicago or around Chicago. In Evanston, an immigration agent caught on camera delivering defensive strikes against a suspect who allegedly tailgated a Border Patrol vehicle, put his hands on an agent, Tom. So, you know, your agents there on the front lines and also facing off against attacks on them personally.

Homan, once he got done watching the cymbal-playing wind-up monkey in his head, replied to Barforama with this claptrap:

Homan also admitted that undocumented immigrants without criminal histories were an open target for ICE agents, despite Trump’s pledge to only target the “worst of the worst” for deportation. “Others are in the country illegally [that] may not have a criminal history, but guess what – they’re coming too! ICE is no longer turning a blind eye to illegal aliens in this country,” Homan told Bartiromo.

Now, I'm no lawyer, nor do I play one on the internet, but I do know when I see a lot of lawsuits in the making while they continue to act disorderly under the color of the law.