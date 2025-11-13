Fox 'Reports' On Epstein Emails Without Mentioning What's In Them

Surprise, surprise. They only repeated the spin from Trump spokes-liar Karoline Leavitt and Trump. The talking heads on Trump's propaganda network have been doing their best to avoid the topic altogether whenever possible, but when they do finally "report" on stories like the newly released bombshell emails, this what their audience is treated to.

Here's host Sandra Smith and their White House correspondent Peter Doocy on this Wednesday's America Reports:

SMITH: Karoline Levitt fielded questions about the release of those emails from House Democrats related to President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, calling it a manufactured hoax. That was moments ago at the White House. Our senior White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, was in that briefing and joins us now. Hi, Peter.

DOOCY: And Sandra, the argument from officials here that was made by Karoline Levitt in the briefing room a few minutes ago is that there's a tell that shows that these Epstein emails being released today is a partisan exercise by congressional Democrats. This is how she came to that conclusion.

LEAVITT: There are no coincidences in Washington, D.C. And it is not a coincidence that the Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news this morning ahead of Republicans reopening the government. This is another distraction campaign by the Democrat and the liberal media. And it's why I'm being asked questions about Epstein instead of the government reopening because of Republicans.

DOOCY: And just a few minutes after Karoline Levitt went back into her office in upper press, President Trump posted this on TruthSocial. He said, "The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein hoax again because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the shutdown and so many other subjects. Only a very bad or stupid Republican would fall into that trap." He goes on, "There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our country.

The White House also argued that they have been extremely transparent when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein asking the Justice Department to release grand jury information, for example, something that a judge ultimately said couldn't be done right now.