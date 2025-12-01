'Kids Know Better': Walz Hits Trump For Slur Tossed During Unhinged Thanksgiving Rant

Gov. Tim Walz whacked Trump for normalizing the sort of behavior we saw from him during his unhinged rant on Thanksgiving, where the narcissist did his best to ruin the holiday for everyone and called Walz "retarded."

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker asked Walz about Trump's response in the aftermath of the shooting of two National Guard members, and about Trump's slur, and Walz is exactly right that children are taught to behave better than this national embarrassment we've got as an excuse for president.

KRISTEN WELKER: I do want to start with the tragedy shooting of the two National Guard service members and the aftermath of the shooting. As you know, President Trump has responded by vowing to crack down on refugees, including from countries beyond Afghanistan, specifically targeting the Somali community in your home state.

He also described you using a slur widely regarded as derogatory towards people with intellectual disabilities. I want to read for you what he said, Governor, and get your reaction on the other side.

He said, "Hundreds and thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great state of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets, looking for prey, as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses, hoping against hope they'll be left alone. The seriously (blank) governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does neither, either through fear, incompetence, or both."

What is your response to President Trump, Governor?

GOV. TIM WALZ: Yeah. Well, first of all, let me express my condolences to the families of the National Guardsmen. They're out there doing their duty. They serve us. As a commander in chief of the National Guard and someone who served, we have a responsibility to put them in a position where they're protected and they have a clear mission. And so I would express my condolences there.

Look, Donald Trump insulting me is a badge of honor for me. But I think we all know, both as an educator for a couple decades and as a parent, using that term is just so damaging. It's hurtful. We have fought three decades to get this out of our schools. Kids know better than to use it.

But, look, this is what Donald Trump has done. He's normalized this type of hateful behavior and this type of language. And mainly, look, at first, I think it's just because he's not a good human being, but secondly to distract from his incompetency.

We know we just came through a Thanksgiving where prices are up. We know people are concerned about heating their homes as we're experiencing blizzards out here. At the same time, he's cutting those programs.

So, look, we cannot allow this to be normalized. Trump is, you know, like, "This is language police. You guys are woke." Many times, it's just about being decent to people and making them feel included. You can use that word, sure. You can use that language. But you shouldn't. And that's something that Donald Trump fails to realize.

But again, Kristen, this is – this is cruelness. This is meanness. It's aimed at a broader community. And as far as demonizing our Somali community, maybe he could help us on some things.

Demonizing an entire community, folks who are in the professions, educators, artists, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, they bring the diversity and the energy to a place like Minnesota.

And for him to just randomly decide to do this, it makes no sense. Do your job. Get the criminals out. Secure our border. But do it with dignity and respect to the American tradition of respecting immigrants as refugees as a beacon of hope.