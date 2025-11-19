Matt Gaetz Producer Goes Full Nazi Antisemitism

Until Monday, Vish Burra was the producer of Matt Gaetz’s show on the far-right One America News Network. Last week, Burra posted on Xitter an AI-generated cartoon that could not have made Nazis happier. It “depicted him entering a ‘scheming room’ that featured a label with the Star of David. The cartoon portrayed Jewish people as cockroaches that scurried away as he entered the room,” The Wrap reported.

Likening Jews to cockroaches and other vermin “have a long and sordid history, beginning in the medieval period and intensifying during the 19th and early 20th century before reaching the horrific low in Nazi Germany under the Third Reich,” The Daily Beast pointed out.

On Monday, Burra was fired by OANN for his “highly offensive” and “antisemitic” comments, according to The Wrap.

But Burra’s public display of virulent antisemitism was nothing new. OAN anchor Stella Escobedo posted a slew of them on Xitter over the weekend. In one, he called a Jewish woman a “stinky yenta,” for example. In another he defended someone apparently being accosted for wearing a Nazi uniform on Halloween, saying, “it’s 2025… We don’t have to tolerate this anymore.”

Meanwhile, Matt Gaetz indicated Burra’s only real mistake was posting his views publicly. Gaetz wrote on the Musk platform, “My producer Vish Burra posted something dumb this week. He knew it was dumb and quickly deleted it. I too have posted dumb things on social media without thinking - some I’ve deleted, some I haven’t. And I’ve had to pay some consequences along the way. Vish will, too.”

Finally, in the fourth paragraph of his post, Gaetz added, “I can say on the Matt Gaetz Show we do not believe in applying bigotry to any group of people, no matter where they live or how they worship. We stand against such bigotry every weeknight at 9pm est on

@oann.”

I noticed that Gaetz did not say anything about his personal views.

You also have to wonder why Burra was hired in the first place. A stint as a staffer for convicted felon (pardoned by President Felon Trump) and ousted former congressman George Santos should be a stain on anyone’s resumé. But The Wrap also noted that in that job, Burra “was scrutinized for payments he received from a one-time aide and for his sexually suggestive comments toward a female freelance journalist.”

So, where’s Burra's next stop? The White House? Tucker Carlson’s show? Or maybe a job with Elon Musk.