Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Making Sense Of It All
By TengrainNovember 2, 2025

Above, Etta James performs, A Sunday Kind of Love. And we conclude our week, from the shut-down to the cruel intentions of the 4th Reich to hurt the weakest amongst us. Thanks to 28 or so bloggers we've made sense of it all and had a few laughs along the way. Thank you for letting me be part of your week, and I hope to return soon!

No More Mister Nice Blog proposes a complementary law to Murc's Law: Democrats cannot be credited with their own victories.

Speaking of Murc's Law, Digby sez this is how everyone should reframe the inane questions from the press.

Wonkette: "Judges Explain Hunger Can’t Be Used As Political Tactic, You Ghouls."

Amanda Litman has a list of 50-ish things we can all do, you know, if you are feeling helpless.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania has a useful après Halloween suggestion for women.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon