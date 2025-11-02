Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Etta James performs, A Sunday Kind of Love. And we conclude our week, from the shut-down to the cruel intentions of the 4th Reich to hurt the weakest amongst us. Thanks to 28 or so bloggers we've made sense of it all and had a few laughs along the way. Thank you for letting me be part of your week, and I hope to return soon!

No More Mister Nice Blog proposes a complementary law to Murc's Law: Democrats cannot be credited with their own victories.

Speaking of Murc's Law, Digby sez this is how everyone should reframe the inane questions from the press.

Wonkette: "Judges Explain Hunger Can’t Be Used As Political Tactic, You Ghouls."

Amanda Litman has a list of 50-ish things we can all do, you know, if you are feeling helpless.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania has a useful après Halloween suggestion for women.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).