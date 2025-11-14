Trump Wants Frau Bondi To Investigate Bill Clinton's Epstein Ties

Trump has ordered Polythene Pam to drum up some distractions by investigating everyone else's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Haha, what a brilliant idea to deflect this scandal by keeping the name Epstein in the news! Via CNBC.com:

President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is asking the Department of Justice to investigate relationships between notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton, JPMorgan Chase, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaire tech investor Reid Hoffman, and others.

Trump’s statement comes as he faces renewed pressure over his own past friendship with Epstein, who killed himself in August 2019 after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee this week show Epstein and others talking about Trump.

In a 2018 email thread about Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty charges related to hush money payments on behalf of Trump, Epstein wrote, “I know how dirty donald is.”