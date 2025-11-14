Trump Wants Frau Bondi To Investigate Bill Clinton's Epstein Ties

I'm sure it will be very fruitful, just not in the way he thinks.
By Susie MadrakNovember 14, 2025

Trump has ordered Polythene Pam to drum up some distractions by investigating everyone else's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Haha, what a brilliant idea to deflect this scandal by keeping the name Epstein in the news! Via CNBC.com:

President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is asking the Department of Justice to investigate relationships between notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton, JPMorgan Chase, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaire tech investor Reid Hoffman, and others.

Trump’s statement comes as he faces renewed pressure over his own past friendship with Epstein, who killed himself in August 2019 after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee this week show Epstein and others talking about Trump.

In a 2018 email thread about Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty charges related to hush money payments on behalf of Trump, Epstein wrote, “I know how dirty donald is.”

Donald Trump has ordered Pam Bondi to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s links to Bill Clinton and other Democratic enemies.

The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 2025-11-14T16:28:13.797479Z

Can we all agree that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel are not covering up for Bill Clinton? #EpsteinTrumpCoverUp

The Daily Edge (@thedailyedge.bsky.social) 2025-11-13T21:01:44.097Z

Pam Bondi dropped the remains of her soul in the Floriduh Everglades before she headed to DC to protect the most corrupt, criminal, pervy POTUS in US history. Bill Clinton was a horndog impeached for a blow job. Now do Trump, Pammy. www.scribd.com/doc/31634105...

Lesley Abravanel🥂🪩 (@lesleyabravanel.bsky.social) 2025-11-14T15:51:12.794Z

