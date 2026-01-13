Even Maria Bartiromo Knows Trump Demanded Investigation Into Jay Powell

Fox Business host and avid Trump supporter Maria Bartiromo signaled that she and many others believe the DOJ investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell is politically motivated because Trump hates he won't bow to his whims.

The MAGA Queen opened the segment by playing remarks made by Powell and then turned to Sen. Roger Marshall for comment.

Not surprising, the Senator attacked Powell for politicizing the Federal Reserve and Bartiromo agreed.

"Yeah, no, and I understand that, and, you know, I agree that Jay Powell politicized the Federal Reserve," she said. " I mean, you look at how he jammed through these DEI policies down everybody's throats and, as you said, raised interest rates—and, by the way, cut interest rates rather, not just by, you know, a quarter point, but 50 basis points he actually cut interest rates right before the presidential election, so I agree with that."

Heaven's to Betsy, DEI polices! And election interference. Wow!

BARTIROMO: But the question is, did he lie under oath? Is there really a reason for an investigation? Because you know, a lot of people are looking at this and saying, well, wait a second, we know President Trump does not like Jay Powell, and we know that he's calling him stupid and that he hasn't cut rates fast enough, so is this political, or did Jay Powell break the law and mislead or lie to the Senate Banking Committee? And you say? MARSHALL: Well, Maria, we'll let the system play through here. I think there's other issues that we should be focused on. I think this is the president throwing out one more—maybe he's even almost trolling here as well. We got bigger issues to go after than this one, though.

When Sen. Marshall says let the system play out he means let Trump's minions go after Jay Powell for no true reasons except he wants to control the Federal Reserve.

Aside from that, he cavalierly remarks that the country has more important issues to move on to.

Marshall then says Trump might be trolling, but I don't understand the reference. Who is Trump trolling? The DOJ opened up the investigation against Powell so what does he mean?

This investigation is a big joke? Like funny ha ha?

Later in the segment Marshall said it may be difficult to get a Fed nominee through even though they changed the rules.