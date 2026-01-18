Fox Yakkers Do Putin's Bidding By Undermining NATO

Rachel Campos-Duffy asked "Why are we paying people who see us as a threat to protect them?" A better question would be, why are you doing Putin's bidding by undermining our NATO alliance?

Here's the back and forth between Duffy and her cohosts, Lucas Tomlinson and Griff Jenkins on this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend after discussing some of the European leaders reactions to Trump's recent threats to invade Greenland, and to punish them with tariffs if they don't comply with his wishes.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: So here's what's interesting to me. I don't understand. So, we pay for NATO, because NATO wants us to protect them from Russia. And now these NATO countries say we're the threat, as we're trying to take Greenland, which Denmark's not able to actually really protect from China and Russia... um... incursions or potential incursions.

How is this? Why are we paying people who see us as a threat to protect them?

TOMLINSON: Let's go back Rachel to 1951. The U.S. government made a treaty with the Danes, with Denmark that the United States could station military forces there.

Kim Strassel has an interesting column in the Wall Street Journal, saying that Trump pretty much has already taken over Greenland. They have everything. We can deploy as many forces as we want.

Of course, President Trump wants his Golden Dome. Where do you put that? You have to put that in the Arctic. The president has three years to get that deployed. That's a big part of this.

The president wants Greenland. think part of it is his legacy. You have some, obviously, there's this threat from those world leaders, very nervous European allies.

By the way, if the United States were to buy Greenland from Denmark, it wouldn't be the first time the United States brought islands from Denmark. Have you heard of the Virgin Islands?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yes! In 1917, they were known as the Danish West Indies. The United States bought the Virgin Islands from Denmark.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: How many bases do we have on Greenland?

TOMLINSON: We have a major Space Force base.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Just one.

TOMLINSON: Just one.

JENKINS: But we've had multiple ones going... he mentioned the 50s, going back to World War II, the Cold War. We have multiple bases there.

TOMLINSON: During the Cold War, we would fly strategic bombers, armed strategic bombers. One of the missions was when you're flying over Greenland to look down to make sure it's still there, just to make sure that it was never destroyed by the Russians.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I saw a funny meme on the internet, and it was Denmark protecting Greenland and it had a Lego wall around it. [...] Yeah. And so the point is, can they protect it from the Russians?

And he talks about how many ice breakers that the Russians have. They're able to use that. Yeah. And they're able to make more shipping lanes. And so this is you've talked a lot about the Don-roe Doctrine Griff. This is part of it.

JENKINS: Yeah, it is. And, you know, look, this is... this President Trump's second term has really been different from the first one in that using tariffs to get people to the table to negotiate is one of his most successful tactics in the first year we've seen in the second administration.

And so he set a February 1st date, we'll see. But one thing is for sure, when you were reading Macron and Starmer's statements, they got a little bit of a sobering wake-up call. We need to come to the table. We'll see where it goes. I'm not entirely sure how likely it is to go into effect, he's putting it out there.