Minneapolis Erupts Again After ICE Shoots Venezuelan Man In Leg

The department’s post said that while the immigrant and the officer were struggling on the ground, two people came out of a nearby apartment and began to strike the officer with a snow shovel and a broomstick.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 15, 2026

Uh huh. Because DHS wouldn't lie, would they? Via Al Jazeera, here's the official version of what happened:

In an X post on Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wrote that at 6:50pm (00:50 GMT on Thursday), federal law enforcement officers were stopping “an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by [former President] Joe Biden in 2022”.

The DHS added that the man had tried to evade the officers, crashing his car into another parked car and then fleeing on foot. It said one of the officers caught up with the immigrant on foot “when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer.”

The department’s post said that while the immigrant and the officer were struggling on the ground, two people came out of a nearby apartment and began to strike the officer with a snow shovel and a broomstick. It further said, “The original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.”

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg,” the DHS wrote.

But according to this account, ICE was following the man's car and tried to ram into it. He drove home and ran into his house, and ICE shot him through the door. I don't speak Spanish, but that seems to be the gist.

A little different than the official version, right?

If this was a game show, you'd get to vote on whose version you believe. But it isn't, and you don't. Remember: All law enforcement officers are ALWAYS telling the truth.

