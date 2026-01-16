Trump Admits He’s Itching To Cancel Midterm Elections

Shame on Reuters for burying Trump’s comments about a desire to cancel national elections. It was at the end of the fifth takeaway in an article titled, “Five takeaways from the Reuters interview of President Trump.”

The subheadings seemed deliberately watered down. For example, the first one, “TRUMP'S DOING IT HIS WAY,” showed a guy already doing serious harm to our economy and looking to do more. The takeaway included Trump’s dismissal of public concern over high prices as merely an indication he's not selling his economy well enough. Also, he said twice, “I don’t care,” about pushback and possible damage to the economy from his attempts to interfere with the Fed and investigate chair Jerome Powell.

Just a rugged individualist, my a**.

Finally, under a heading Reuters euphemistically called, “MANAGING MIDTERM EXPECTATIONS, there was this explicit confession that Trump thinks there should not be a midterm election: “The president expressed frustration” that Republicans could lose power after the midterms, Reuters wrote. Then this: “'It's some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don't win the midterms,' Trump said. He boasted that he had accomplished so much that 'when you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election.'"

That was the end of the article.