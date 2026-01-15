Trump LOVES Protesters...In Iran

As I recently wrote, Donald “no foreign wars” Trump’s spree of bombings, invasions and threats to a seemingly endless stream of other countries would be funny if it weren’t so deadly serious. The hypocrisy is multiplied a zillion times by his sudden love for Iranian protesters, even as he cheerleads brute force against and even murder of an unarmed American protester.

“Iran First” Trump seems to have gone beyond threatening Iran and is now actively planning to endanger U.S. troops with some kind of military strike to protect his newly-beloved protesters. The Associated Press reports Trump is now saying the Iranian government was “badly misbehaving” and that the U.S. would “act accordingly.”

Because nothing says “great deal maker” like treating another country like they are naughty children.

You might want to swallow your coffee before reading this next bit of unintended dark humor from President Death-to-Americans. “The message is they’ve got to show humanity,” Trump reportedly said. “And I hope they’re not going to be killing people.” In a speech on Tuesday, Trump also said, “Iranian Patriots, keep protesting and take over your institutions if you can … You are being very badly abused.”

It appears Trump isn't exactly sure what’s in the offing. According to AP, he “appeared to make an abrupt shift about his willingness to engage with the Iranian government.” But when asked by reporters what kind of help, he would provide to Iranian protesters, he said, “You’re going to have to figure that one out.”

I’d love to hope that Trump is just blowing smoke and will chicken out of yet another military strike or invasion. But it seems a lot more likely that Pentagon Secretary Whiskey Pete Hegseth and Shadow President Stephen Miller have already made up their minds and that Grampa Trump will just go along whether or not he has a clue about how anti-American he looks.