Did Mike Johnson Admit He Knew Trump Was All Over The Epstein FIles?

Republican Mike Johnson told Meet the Press he had no lingering questions over Donald Trump's continuous and repeated appearances in the latest Epstein files dump which implies he knew all along Trump was deeply embedded in these files.

Ignorance is bliss!

3.5 million documents were released and you can bet Mike Johnson has not even peeked inside them so the fact that he has no questions about Trump's involvement with Epstein speaks volumes.

Johnson claims to have had many conversations with Trump about Epstein. but Trump claimed he had nothing to do with Epstein and the files were a democratic hoax.

So -- how can both things be true?

WELKER: President Trump's name appears throughout the Epstein files including in many of the new documents released this week. Now we want to stress appearing in the Epstein files does not amount to or imply criminal wrongdoing, but do you have any outstanding questions given that about the relationship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein? JOHNSON: I do not. I mean I've spoken to the president about this privately and personally many times and he's spoken very candidly and openly to the public.



He says the same things privately that he does publicly. He's never had any concern about that. Remember President Trump was one of the first people that called Epstein out. He kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago off the property because he heard of some of the nefarious things he was engaged in. He's never had any concern about that at all. WELKER: He did at one point call these files a Democratic hoax, but let me ask you about something.

Trump continually dismissed the Epstein files as a Democratic set-up and claimed he barely knew Epstein at all.

Notice, Johnson says Trump had no concerns about Epstein. That's not claiming innocence, but rather promoting the lack of evidence.

Johnson knew Trump's DOJ would do its damnest to cover up as much of Trump as possible and they did so.

Jebus Johnson and Trump's "no concerns" means he faced no exposure to legal issues.

Not that he didn't get blowies from thirteen year old girls.

Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-A-Lago for stealing his young girls working in his spas, not for being a pedophile.

Not asking any more questions of Trump is Johnson's admission that he knew Trump was heavily featured in them - and - he would regret asking any more questions to Trump about having sexual relations with underage girls.

Why isn't James Comer demanding Trump testify to Congress?