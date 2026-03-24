Disgraced Mark Robinson Admits He Lied About CNN Story On His Porn Obsession

Failed North Carolina gubernatorial candidate and former Lt Governor, Christian nationalist, homophobic MAGA creep Pastor Mark Robinson finally admitted he lied during the 2024 election to cover up for the truth about the explosive CNN report that exposed his obsession with porn while dubbing himself a "Black Nazi."

During the Josh Hall podcast, "Robinson has acknowledged his deception and that he had an “obsession” with pornography and sex. He says he lied about the CNN report to protect those around him, including President Donald Trump, because it was “the most expedient thing to do.”

"More than anything, you know, allegations that I watched pornography and was involved with people that watched pornography, and that that was absolutely true,” Robinson said.

C&L has covered many of Robinson's despicable sermons as he rose in the ranks of the GOP.

The notion that a man like that had a thriving role in the GOP is unconscionable.

When the revelations came out from CNN, Republicans went on the offensive to defend him, including war mongering asshat Lindsay Graham, who told Mark Robertson to sue CNN.

"Well, so what I would do if I were him? I would hire the best lawyer I could find," he continued. "I'd sue the hell out of CNN because what they're saying about him is just unbelievable."



Good riddance, you degenerate fuck.