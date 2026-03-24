Disgraced Mark Robinson Admits He Lied About CNN Story On His Porn Obsession

The Christian conservative pastor wanted to bring back slavery too.
By John AmatoMarch 24, 2026

Failed North Carolina gubernatorial candidate and former Lt Governor, Christian nationalist, homophobic MAGA creep Pastor Mark Robinson finally admitted he lied during the 2024 election to cover up for the truth about the explosive CNN report that exposed his obsession with porn while dubbing himself a "Black Nazi."

During the Josh Hall podcast, "Robinson has acknowledged his deception and that he had an “obsession” with pornography and sex. He says he lied about the CNN report to protect those around him, including President Donald Trump, because it was “the most expedient thing to do.”

"More than anything, you know, allegations that I watched pornography and was involved with people that watched pornography, and that that was absolutely true,” Robinson said.

C&L has covered many of Robinson's despicable sermons as he rose in the ranks of the GOP.

The notion that a man like that had a thriving role in the GOP is unconscionable.

When the revelations came out from CNN, Republicans went on the offensive to defend him, including war mongering asshat Lindsay Graham, who told Mark Robertson to sue CNN.

"Well, so what I would do if I were him? I would hire the best lawyer I could find," he continued. "I'd sue the hell out of CNN because what they're saying about him is just unbelievable."

Good riddance, you degenerate fuck.

MAGA pastor John Amanchukwu, who steadfastly defended his friend Mark Robinson amid the porn allegations only for Robinson to finally admit they were true, declares "he betrayed my trust": "Me and him had an explosive conversation this past Friday."

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T14:58:16.526Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon