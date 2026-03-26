GOPer Gets Truth Bombed About 'Insane, Pedophilic' Trump During C-SPAN Call

Bless GOP Rep. Pete Sessions' heart as he was forced to sit there like a good soldier as a C-SPAN caller identified as Jack in Silver Spring, Maryland, dropped the mother of all truth bombs on his Texas ass: "Your party has given the power of the presidency to an insane, pedophilic serial killer."

How awkward to have to address the fact that Trump is the only president in recent U.S. fucking history that's caught in a massive child sex scandal. We're sure Pete would have preferred a question about potholes and taxes, but that didn't happen. Bummer.

Instead, Sessions was left there squirming, representing a party that's hitched its wagon to whatever chaos the boss created. Awkward doesn't even cover it—it's the kind of moment that makes you wonder if congressional pay includes hazard compensation for verbal IEDs. That's OK regarding compensation, though, since he has amazing health care coverage - and we don't.

"Yeah, your party has given the power of the presidency to an insane, pedophilic, serial killer," the caller said. "You're evil and this whole..."

"Congressman, do you want to respond at all?" the C-SPAN host asked.

"Well, I would just say that I am aware across this country that there are people who have varying views, and I would tell him that I can control myself and I try and work on a straightforward, honest basis with a bipartisan mission that I have with Mr. Mfume in the duty and responsibility of my job on oversight," Sessions bizarrely responded.

"And I would like for him to at least offer some credibility to, there are people who are trying to move this nation away from anything that would be a fight to fix," he added while not responding to Jack's statement.

And the caller's accusation is legitimate since Trump's is out there blowing shit up all over the world to keep the Epstein Files under wraps. Trump can do that with the help of the entire Republican Party, except Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, whom the president has put on blast after he called for the Epstein Files to be released.

We are all Jack in Silver Spring, Maryland, now. Well done, Jack.